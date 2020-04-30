Rishi Kapoor's Positive Statements Prove That He Fought Bravely Till The Very End

The legendary actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after battling with leukemia, a type of cancer, for two years. Kapoor breathed his last in HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai today and earlier this morning, his friend and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan broke the news on Twitter and expressed his grief about the same. Later, Kapoor's family also released an official statement about his demise, which read:

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: The Superstar's 10 Memorable Roles Fans Will Cherish Forever

Even after battling with cancer for around two years, Rishi Kapoor did not let it affect his jovial personality. After returning from New York, the Mulk actor did not let the positivity inside of him fade away and his posts on his Twitter handle and various interviews are proof. However, check out these instances which prove that Rishi Kapoor never let go of the positivity while battling cancer.

Also Read | WATCH: Rishi Kapoor speaks to Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know

Rishi Kapoor's statements that prove that he is an example of utmost positivity

1) While Kapoor flew to New York for getting his treatment done, he did not reveal to his fans that he was suffering from cancer for the longest time but left a note for them stating that he has taken a short leave of absence from his work to go to the US for some medical treatment. He also urged his fans to not worry about him or make any unnecessary speculations and he has had 45 years of "wear and tear" at the movies.

2) Kapoor had also called his visit to New York an extended holiday in an interview with a daily once. However, he further expressed that he missed eating pomfret and homemade chapatis in NY.

3) Talking about his one-year-long stay in New York for his cancer treatment, Rishi Kapoor, in an interaction with another daily, stated that he witnessed all the four seasons of the city during his year-long stay. He also added that he used to move around in the city, eat, drink, shop and watch movies too.

Also Read | Riddhima Kapoor Travels From Delhi To Mumbai By Road To Attend Rishi Kapoor's Funeral

4) Rishi Kapoor had spread positivity among the masses regarding the fear attached to cancer. In an interaction with a daily, Kapoor stated that in today's day and age, cancer is treatable and people are suffering from all kinds of cancer. He also advised people that positivity is the key.

5) During his interview with a media portal, Kapoor linked cancer to a regular ailment like kidney problems. In his statement, the veteran actor said that people have all sorts of issues like kidney, liver and heart problems and he had a marrow problem which he thought was not a serious issue. He also further jokingly said that there was a long gap between both of his treatments, so he and his wife, Neetu Kapoor used to roam around the town during that time.

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor And Irrfan Khan No More: Arjun Rampal Pays Emotional Tribute To His 'mentors'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.