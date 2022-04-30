Popular Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor breathed his last two years ago, and the news shocked his fans, followers and the film fraternity as a whole. On his second death anniversary, several actors who have worked with him in the past recalled some sweet memories they shared with him. Child artiste Rahul Singh, who worked with the Bollywood icon in the 1987 film Khudgarz, in which he made an appearance in the song Zindagi Ka Naam Dosti, shared his experience with Republic Media Network.

Rahul Singh shares his experience of working with late actor Rishi Kapoor

The actor took a walk down his memory lane as he shared the experience he had with the late star while they were shooting for the song Zindagi Ka Naam Dosti in the film Khudgarz. Recalling every detail from the incident, Rahul revealed that it was a hot summer afternoon and 'Rishi Kapoor Ji did not have a vanity van or any security personnel.' He mentioned that the actor had to wear a thick coat and beard for his role in the film but still 'did not complain or throw any tantrum even once.'

Sharing the whole incident, Rahul recalled how their film set had a small television box where Rishi Kapoor would watch cricket matches as he was very fond of Cricket. However, even though India lost the match at that time, Singh mentioned it 'never affected' Rishi Kapoor's performance on the screen.

He even recalled one particular incident where the late star praised his look as he stepped into the shoes of a young Jeetendra in the film.

"He praised my look as I played young Jeetendra. He also spoke to me in Punjabi and took a nice picture with me, even after India lost the match. Rishi sir was a big fan of cricket."

Have a look at the picture here:

Credit: Rahul Singh

Rahul also mentioned that the actor made a hilarious joke with Rakesh Roshan, the director of the film, and mentioned how the actor 'only played the young versions of Kapoor actors.' "He told Rakesh Ji jokingly 'yeh sirf Kapoor 's ke bachchpan ka role karta hai' as sir knew I played in many movies as young Shashi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and even Jeetu Ji who is also a Kapoor," said Rahul.

Singh also recalled another instance, where he was meant to play the younger version of Kapoor himself in Maang Saja Do Meri, but mentioned, "Unfortunately, the movie got shelved." Rahul was over the moon when he learnt that a 'big star' like Rishi Kapoor had in fact recommended him for the role in the film. He mentioned this took place back in the days when mobile phones did not exist and recalled receiving the call with this news on his neighbour's phone.

"I got a call on my neighbour's phone as in those days, there were no mobiles. My mom answered the call and learnt I was recommended by Rishi sir to act as junior Rishi Ji in Maang Saja Do Meri. Unfortunately, the movie got shelved, but just imagine he was such a big star, but still recommended me."

Image: Rahul Singh