'I Am Short Of Words': Sonu Sood On Rishi Kapoor's Demise, Recalls Memories With Actor

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has expressed shock and is short of words after hearing about the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Thursday. While speaking with Republic TV Sonu Sood recalled his memories with the late actor of how Rishi Kapoor motivated him to stay strong during the tough times in the Bollywood industry.

"I'm short of words when you have to talk on something which you can't believe can happen. Yesterday Irrfan sir and today Rishi sir. I had such fond memories. He was someone who was real. I would say the most genuine superstar we had in the industry," Sonu Sood said.

"Whenever I used to feel low, I used to remember his phone call saying 'Tike Rehna, Ho Jayega'. And today when he is not there, I feel it is not just a loss for the family or the industry but he was a true actor, he could pull off any role. He was not just a star but an actor who could over-shadow any other actor on screen and now that he's gone I'm not sure whether we will ever be able to have another Rishi Kapoor," Sood added.

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. He went to the USA for treatment along with his wife Neetu Kapoor. His son Ranbir and actor-girlfriend Alia Bhatt, daughter Riddhima and many other stars had visited him at that time. He returned to India last year and signed films like the remake of Intern opposite Deepika Padukone and Sharmaji Namkeen alongside Juhi Chawla. In February, he was admitted to a Delhi hospital after taking ill during shooting. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the film The Body opposite Emraan Hashmi. The actor had an illustrious career spanning for more than 55 years. His blockbuster hits include Karz Bobby, Do Dooni Chaar Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony, Hum Kisi se Kam Nahi, Agneepath, Chandni, etc.

The actor was admitted to HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on Wednesday and he passed away a day later. With the sudden demise of Kapoor, reactions started pouring in across the spectrums right from Bollywood to politics and sports. It was not even 24 hours that the nation mourned the loss of sudden demise of Irrfan Khan, and another tragedy struck with the passing away of Rishi Kapoor.

