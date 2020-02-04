Riteish Deshmukh Tells Wife Genelia He Loves Someone Else. Watch Video

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza are currently in Goa to celebrate their wedding anniversary. The couple is often seen posting cute pictures and videos of them on their social media accounts. Recently, Riteish shared a hilarious video with his wife Genelia on Instagram.

Also Read: Genelia D'Souza Makes Riteish Deshmukh Recall His Wedding Day In A Hilarious Video, Watch

In the video, the couple is seen having fun together as they have a conversation. Genelia tells her husband, Riteish, that she loves him so much to which the actor responds by saying that he loves someone else. A furious Genelia then is seen asking him what did he just say? Riteish then covers up his mistake by saying that by someone else he meant her smile. Riteish is then seen enacting Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s dialogue from film Kick. The dialogue explains his close call with death as he safely avoids getting bashed by his wife. He captioned the video as “WARNING ⚠️ ‘DO NOT’ try this stunt at home”.

Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh's NET WORTH Will Leave You Stunned; Details Inside

Fans are in love with this hilarious video as they showed their love and support for the cute couple in comments. The couple has close to 11 million fans on Instagram. Watch the video here:

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza tied the knot in 2012. They are considered as one of the cute couples of Bollywood and the two celebrated their eight wedding anniversary yesterday. The couple is currently holidaying in Goa. Riteish also took to his Instagram to share a funny video wishing his ‘Baiko’ on their wedding anniversary. In the video, he is seen with a pained expression on his face as Genelia shows him their wedding photos.

The couple made their Bollywood debut together in Tujhe Meri Kasam, that released in 2003. Riteish and Genelia have worked together in films like Masti, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya and Lai Bhaari. Riteish will be next seen in Baaghi 3.

Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh Reviews Saif Ali Khan-Alaya-Tabu's 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh Teaches 'Gandhigiri' To His Children In This Adorable Video; WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.