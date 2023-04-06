Riteish Deshmukh Shares Adorable Childhood Photo With Brothers Dhiraj, Amit

Actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a set of throwback pictures with his brothers Dhiraj and Amit Deshmukh on his Instagram handle on Thursday (April 6). The adorable image was shared to commemorate the Congress MLA’s birthday, who turned 43 today. The childhood photo featured all three Deshmukh brothers, standing side by side and posing for the camera.

In another picture, the trio can be seen dressed in a white kurta as they showed off their voting mark. The third image was of Dhiraj with his kids. In the caption Riteish wrote, “My dearest @dhirajvilasraodeshmukh - we always on your left and right … your forever shields … Happy Birthday!!! Have a great one. Keep doing the good work you are doing and make PAPPA proud. #happybirthdaydhirajdeshmukh #amitdeshmukh.” Check out the post here:

Riteish Deshmukh's work profile

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in his own directorial Marathi film Ved, co-starring his wife Genelia Deshmukh. He received accolades for both his acting and directing, and the movie was a financial success. With a cumulative box office take of Rs 44.9 crore, Ved surpassed Sairat to become the second-highest-grossing Marathi movie of all time.

Ved was a remake of 2019 Telugu movie Majili. With the production cost of Rs 15 crore, the film went on to make over Rs 33 crore in the first two weeks of release. The total box office collection reached Rs 44.92 crore breaking many regional records. Next, Riteish will co-star with Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem in the upcoming horror comedy Kakuda. He also has Sajid Khan's 100 per cent with John Abraham and Shehnaaz Gill in his kitty.