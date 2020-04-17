Riteish Deshmukh Shares Heartwarming Video Of US Police Celebrating A Boy's Birthday

Riteish Deshmukh has been spending his time during the coronavirus quarantine along with his family at his home. The actor uses the medium of Instagram to keep his fans entertained and is active on his social media. He recently shared a sweet video from the US where the police came to celebrate the birthday of a young boy.

ALSO READ | Riteish Deshmukh Starrer 'Heyy Babyy': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Here is what Riteish Deshmukh posted:

The video on Riteish Deshmukh's Instagram shows that a bunch of police cars arrive and stopped in front of a house. The whole family is standing outside and is very happy to see the cop cars. The police then use its speaker to countdown and then sing 'Happy Birthday' for a boy who is sitting in a blue and grey shirt.

ALSO READ | Riteish Deshmukh And Wife Genelia's Most Adorable On-screen Moments

In the caption of the post, Riteish gave some context to the video. She shared that a father from the US called the police and told them it was his son's birthday but nobody came to their house to celebrate because of COVID-19. The police then responded to this call by visiting the boy themselves and singing Happy Birthday.

ALSO READ | Riteish Deshmukh Croons Sanjay Dutt & Madhuri Dixit's Hit Song For Genelia; Watch

The father, who is taking the video, asks the boy at the end of the video how the whole experience was. The boy cannot stop smiling and said 'Special'. Riteish called it a 'good gesture'.

ALSO READ | Riteish Deshmukh's Monochrome Pictures To Beat Your Monday Blues

Ritiesh Deshmukh seems to have found the app Tik Tok a great way to spend his time during COVID-19 lockdown. He posted a video of himself lip-syncing to the song Mera Dil Bhi from Saajan. Riteish's wife and actor Genelia also joins in in the video as the two adorably sing act out to the song.

ALSO READ | Riteish Deshmukh's 'Malamaal Weekly' Was Earlier Titled 'Hai Yeh Paisa'; Check Out Trivia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.