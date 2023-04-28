Riteish Deshmukh Thanks Scindia For Accompanying Mom To Stage, Says ‘no Words To Express’

Riteish Deshmukh received the Maharashtrian of the Year award in Mumbai recently. Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia presented the Ved star with the honour. The BJP leader accompanied Deshmukh's mother to the stage as popular politicians presented the trophy to the actor. Genelia Deshmukh also joined her husband on stage during this proud moment.

Thanking Scindia for this gesture, the Housefull star penned a note on his Twitter handle, which read, “Dearest @JM_Scindia ji - don’t have words to express my gratitude for the love and grace you have shown towards my mother. Thank you so much.” Check out the video from the recent awards ceremony here.

Dearest @JM_Scindia ji - don’t have words to express my gratitude for the love and grace you have shown towards my mother. 🙏🏽🙏🏽 Thank you so much … pic.twitter.com/yK37d1YjQV — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 28, 2023

Later on, Scindia also shared a picture with the winners Deshmukh and Varun Dhawan on his Instagram handle. The Coolie No 1 star was also awarded the Maharashtrian of the Year honour. Dhawan re-shared the photo from the stage as he received the honour and thanked the Union minister.

Riteish Deshmukh on directing Ved

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in the hit Marathi film Ved, co-starring his wife Genelia Deshmukh. The film also marked his directorial debut. Talking about directing, Deshmukh said, “This (direction) is something I was attracted to for many years but didn’t have the courage to do it because I was acting. In the last three-four years, I was trying to figure out. Even the film that I have directed Ved is something that worked out itself for me.”

On the work front, Deshmukh will co-star with Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem in the upcoming horror comedy Kakuda. He also has Sajid Khan's 100 per cent alongside John Abraham and Shehnaaz Gill in his kitty. Meanwhile, Ved has also started streaming on OTT from Friday.