Riteish Deshmukh Wishes Son Rahyl On Turning 4, Says 'wish I Could Grow Up & Be Like You'

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh is a doting father, husband, son and brother as is evident from his social media updates about his family members. On the occasion of his younger son Rahyl's 4th birthday on Monday, the Dhamaal actor has yet another loving, hilariously cute and adorable message for him. Riteish took to his Instagram handle and shared some precious candid memories of his son and wrote an interesting wish for his 'darling son'.

He began the caption by adorably trolling his 4-year-old, and his wife Genelia D'Souza, as he wrote, "Rahyl बेटा जब तुम पैदा हुए थे, डॉक्टर ने मुझे आ के कहा - मुबारक हो आपके के घर Super Hero पैदा हुआ है। पिछले साल तुम Captian America थे, इस साल Spider-Man हो। मैं सोच रहा हूँ तुम्हारी माँ का नाम @geneliad है या Marvel." (Rahyl, the day you were born, doctor came to me and told me - Congratulations, a superhero has been born in your home. Last year you were Captain America, this year you are Spider-Man. I wonder if your mother's name is Genelia or Marvel.)

Adding to that, Riteish concluded his message with the most adorable wish for his son. He wrote, "I wish I could grow up to be like you... more caring, more loving & more hugging. Happy Birthday my darling son.".

Have a look:

Earlier in the day, Riteish Deshmukh's wife and actor Genelia D'Souza also shared her wishes for her little son through her social media account. The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor shared a series of some adorable photos of Rahyl dressed in the cutest of outfits and wrote a heartfelt note for her 'sonshine'.

She captioned the post, "RAHYL...Just when I thought I know what love is, someone so little and so precious came along to remind me how BIG Love is❤️..Rahyl I want you to always know, you were wished for,longed for, prayed for and will always always be loved because you are my most favourite thing of everyday. Happy Birthday Baby Boy❤️ Spider-Man just lost his amazingggggg tag to you". [sic].

Have a look:

