Riteish Deshmukh's BTS Fun From The Film 'Grand Masti' With His Co-stars; Watch Here

Some of the rib-tickling movies like Masti, Grand Masti, Great Grand Masti have featured the trio of Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani. Riteish has shared a great bond with his other two co-actors, which is evident in their movies and on-screen antics. Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, and Riteish Deshmukh’s Masti franchise had three instalments of films and all the films had won the hearts of the fans with their comic timing and amazing storyline. Reportedly, the Masti franchise earned an amount of Rs.26.8 crores, Rs.145 crores, and Rs.19 crores respectively for its three instalments.

Grand Masti, the film is also referred to as Masti 2, was released in the year 2013. This adult comedy film was helmed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ashok Thakeria. The second instalment of Masti film series features Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani reprising their roles in the film. The film, Grand Masti also stars Bruna Abdullah, Karishma Tanna, Sonalee Kulkarni, Kainaat Arora, Maryam Zakaria and Manjari Fadnis in the supporting roles. Have a look at this making video of Grand Masti film which shows their bond and acting on-screen together.

BTS fun on Grand Masti set with Riteish Deshmukh and team-

The video is titled as Aftab and Vivek’s Haath Ki Safai, as both Meet (Vivek Oberoi and Prem (Aftab Shivdasani) slap Amar (Riteish) in this shot. This comedy scene from the film is when both the friends misunderstand Riteish Deshmukh and slap him when he comes to them. In this making video, where Riteish Deshmukh is trying to make the scene look perfect, the other two are making fun of him and slapping him, which makes the video more hilarious. Also, when Riteish Deshmukh is constantly saying that slap me to feel the scene, Aftab Shivdasani slaps him very hard and all of them laugh out loud, including Riteish. Watch this making video in which Aftab and Vivek are doing their "Haath Ki Safai" on Riteish and having a lot of fun.

The actors, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani and Vivek Oberoi have managed to entertain the audience with this adult comedy franchise of 'Masti'. The films are a laugh riot and are highly enjoyed by audiences because of their smart jokes and funny story plots.

