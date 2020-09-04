Ritesh Batra Watches 'The Lunchbox' In Drive-in Theatre, Says 'audience Honked For Irrfan'

Director Ritesh Batra recently watched his film, The Lunchbox, in a drive-in theatre at Queens, New York. He took to social media to reveal that the best part of the movie was people honking for Irrfan Khan. The director wrote: "At the Queens drive in theater today, the best part of the movie was the audience honking for @irrfank." (sic).The Lunchbox was Ritesh Batra's first Hindi feature film.

At the Queens drive in theater today, the best part of the movie was the audience honking for @irrfank pic.twitter.com/7IsvdfkKnV — riteshbatra (@riteshbatra) September 3, 2020

Also Read | Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Shares Throwback Pic, Says 'reminiscing Baba And Homies'

Divya Dutta responds to Ritesh Batra's post

Minutes after Ritesh Batra's post, actor Divya Dutt responded saying, "Wow.. overwhelming.."(sic) Divya Dutt and Irrfan Khan had featured in an array of movies together. Their last movie together was Abhinay Deo's Blackmail (2018), which had Divya Dutta essaying the role of a menacing daughter of a politician, and Irrfan Khan portrayed the role of a corporate employee who finds out that his wife is cheating on him with her ex-boyfriend.

Wow.. overwhelming.. — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) September 3, 2020

Also Read | Shashank Arora Posts Throwback Picture With Irrfan Khan, Says 'I Miss You man'

The Lunchbox, starring Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur in the lead, narrates the tale of two strangers who find love through a series of letters that are passed through their lunchbox. The film also featured actors like Nawazuddin Siddique, Nakul Vaid, Lillete Dubey, among others, in pivotal roles. The movie released to positive reviews from critics and audiences. The Ritesh Batra-directorial reportedly collected Rs. 100 crores at the box-office.

Also Read | Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Gives A Sneak Peek Into His 'simpler Times' With Monochrome Pic

Meanwhile, Ritesh Batra last helmed Photograph. The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddique and Sanya Malhotra in the lead, narrates the tale of a photographer who falls in love with a girl from an affluent family. The film depicts the tender love story between the photographer and the young girl, who denounces social strata and falls in love.

Photograph had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival 2019, where it received a positive response. However, the movie failed to impress the Indian audiences. Ritesh Batra is currently working on Little Bee with Julia Roberts.

Also Read | 'Memories' From Irrfan Khan's 'house At The Beach' Shared By Babil Are A Visual Delight

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.