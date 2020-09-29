Ritesh Sidhwani Congratulates 'Gully Boy' Dialogue Writer For Winning SWA Award

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani’s one of the most talked-about films of 2019 Gully Boy which has won numerous accolades in the past recently bagged the Best Dialogue Award at the SWA Awards 2020. The award was bestowed on dialogue writer Vijay Maurya. The film which won hearts with its storyline and unwrapped the underground rap scene has now added another feather on his already embellished cap.

The film Gully Boy bags Best Dialogue Award

The dialogue writer of Gully Boy, Vijay Maurya bagged the award for the Best Dialogue at the SWA Awards 2020. SWA Awards is the only award in India dedicated entirely to screenwriters and lyricists of Hindi Feature Films, Television Shows, and Web series. An elated Ritesh congratulated Vijay in the Gully Boy style on Twitter and wrote, “Bahot Hard' #VijayMaurya! Congratulations on winning the Best Dialogue Award for #GullyBoy at the #SWAAwards2020.” The film Gully Boy was more of an emotion that touched hearts and was recently nominated for the Oscars too.

Producer, Ritesh Sidhwani recently surprised the audience with three major back to back announcements. Ritesh has been working tirelessly during the lockdown period and used this time in scripting new projects and as the lockdown has now opened the doors for work, these major announcements have created a hustle and bustle among the audience. Sometime back, Ritesh Sidhwani teased the fans as he shared a glimpse from the narration time of Fukrey 3 on social media. After the massive success of its first two films from the biggest franchise, the producer is keeping the fans on toes with the third one. Ritesh shared the picture on Instagram where he can be seen connecting with Mrig, Vipul Vig, Kassim Jagmagia while having a virtual narration with the team. While captioning the post, the Dil Dhadakne Do producer wrote that he enjoyed script narration with his “fukron ki toil. “Get ready for some fukrapanti.”

