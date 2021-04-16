Ritesh Sidhwani Meets J&K Lt Governor To Discuss Films And Shooting In The Valleys

Bollywood producer Ritesh Sidhwani who is the co-producer of Excel Entertainment with Farhan Akhtar recently flew off to Jammu and Kashmir and during his time there, he got the chance to arrange a meeting with the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Mr Manoj Sinha. The Mirzapur producer also shared the news with his fans on social media and gave them an update about what their conversation was about.

Ritesh Sidhwani meets Jammu and Kashmir lt governor to discuss films

Sharing a picture of his meeting with the lieutenant, the producer revealed that in their meeting they discussed some important matters that include the possibility of shooting films in the picturesque valleys of Jammu and Kashmir. In the post shared by the producer, we can see Ritesh and Shri Manoj Sinha posing for a picture while all of them are wearing masks amid the ongoing pandemic. Penning the agenda of the meeting, Ritesh in the caption wrote, "It was an absolute pleasure meeting Shri. Manoj Sinha, Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. Thank you for your warm welcome. Had a great conversation discussing films and shooting at this picturesque valley." He tagged the Jammu and Kashmir lt governor in the post along with public figure Arhan Bagati who was also present for the meeting. Take a look at Ritesh Sidhwani's Instagram post below;

Ritesh and the Governer talked about the beauty Jammu and Kashmir holds and how it can turn into one of the most picturesque locations for the shooting of films and had an insightful conversation about the relevance of film promotions.

Ritesh Sidhwani's movies

Ritesh Sidhwani made his debut as a producer with the blockbuster film Dil Chahta Hai and also won a National Award for the same in 2001. The producer has produced several movies, television shows and web series under his production banner Excel Entertainment that he is the co-founder of. Some of his notable works include Lakshya, Dil Dhadakne Do, Raees, KGF: Chapter 1, Inside Edge, Mirzapur, Made in Heaven among many others.

On the work front, Ritesh Sidwani is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Toofan that is scheduled to release on May 21, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. Toofan stars Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal and is helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. He is also the producer of the highly anticipated movie KGF Chapter: 2, Hello Charlie and Phone Booth.