Ritika Phogat's Death Leaves Celebrities Saddened; Neha Sharma, Neeti Mohan React

The death of the teenage wrestler Ritika Phogat, cousin of the Phogat sisters, by alleged suicide had made netizens emotional. Even celebrities of the film industry mourned the loss of the athlete. Some of the celebrities to react were Neha Sharma and Neeti Mohan.

Bollywood celebs on Ritika Phogat's death

The Commonwealth Games medallist had tweeted, "It's a very sad moment for my family. Ritika was a talented wrestler and I don't know why she took such a step."

"Victory and defeat are a part of an athlete's life. We should never take such a step," she concluded.

Responding to this message, Neeti wrote, “This is a heartbreaking news! I pray to God that Ritika’s soul receives peace and the family gets strength to deal with it.”

Actor Neha Shama reacted to a report on the same and wrote that the news broke her heart.

Among the other members of the film industry to convey shock was veteran actor and Congress leader Raj Babbar. He stated he was upset with the news. Since reports claimed she took her life after losing a wrestling match, he wrote that the pressure of performances was so much on youngsters, but ‘there was only one life.’

As per PTI, Ritika’s death took place on March 15 at her uncle, Dronacharya awardee Mahavir Singh Phogat’s residence in Charkhi Dadri's Balali village in Haryana.

Station House Officer (SHO) Dilbagh Singh stated that she was upset about losing a wrestling match at a tournament, that concluded the day earlier, by one point. She died by hanging, the officer said.

Ritika, who was the daughter of Geeta and Babita’s mother’s brother, was training at Mahavir Phogat Sports Academy in Charkhi Dadri and living with the family for the past four years.

(With inputs from PTI)

