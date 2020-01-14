Ritu Nanda's Rare And Unseen Family Photos With Raj Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor And Others

Ritu Nanda, the daughter of veteran actor Raj Kapoor, passed away on January 14, 2020. The sad demise of the significant member of the Kapoor family came in after she suffered from a cardiac arrest. For those who don't know, she was the chairperson of Ritu Nanda Insurance Services. Her family and friends have been mourning the loss.

Even after being the daughter of the showman of Bollywood, she was perhaps the least visible member among her siblings. She married late Rajan Nanda in the year 1969, who was the head of the Escorts Limited. Ritu, despite being an industrialist’s wife, strove to be her own person, away from the shadow of the formidable film family she was born into. Here are a few rare pictures of Ritu Nanda with her family.

