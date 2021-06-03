'Riverdale' Season 5 Shoot Wraps Up, Show Creator Shares Picture With Cast

Riverdale has rapidly gained wide popularity on American television over the last few years. The show is currently running on its fifth season which is yet to reach its finale. However, it appears that the cast and crew of the show have concluded filming the entire season. The creator of this series, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, has recently shared a new Instagram post where he has announced the conclusion of filming. The post contains a group photo of the Riverdale cast, along with a long message in the caption where he has expressed his gratitude towards them.

Riverdale season 5 shooting wraps up

Roberto has shared a picture of the star cast, which includes KJ Apa and Camila Medes, as they posed for their group photo on the final day of the shoot. The creator has also revealed that they were currently located in Vancouver, Canada, which has been consistently used for its filming. Roberto began his message by announcing the conclusion of the Riverdale season 5 shoot. He then thanked his colleagues by writing, “So grateful to everyone who worked on this crazy show this crazy year, under crazier-than-usual circumstances. All the writers and directors and editors. And especially our tireless, amazing all-star cast and our beyond heroic crew, who somehow kept the ship on course”.

He then expressed his excitement for bringing the remainder of the season’s episodes. “Really excited about our next batch of episodes. They’re some of the best we’ve done. And after that, a break”, Roberto wrote while concluding his long message. While most fans promptly reacted in excitement to this news, many others went on to enquire about why Jughead (played by Cole Sprouse) is not in the picture.

Riverdale season 5 had premiered on television earlier this year in January and has amassed a high viewership since. While the fifth season has been concluded, there are yet a handful of episodes in the season remaining to be aired. A month after the premiere of this season, it was announced that the show has been renewed for a sixth season, as per Variety. The shooting schedule for the next season is yet to be announced.

