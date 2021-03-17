Riya Sen Announces Wellness Yoga Retreat In Goa As Part Of New Business Venture

Riya Sen took to Instagram on March 16, 2021, to announce that her brand BaÌ„lisÌya was hosting its first yoga retreat in Goa in the month of April. She posted a picture of herself alongside which she wrote down most of the details of her brand and the yoga retreat in Goa. Riya Sen spoke about her brand and said that it was something that she had conceptualised and put into motion while the world was stuck in lockdown. She then elaborated on what she perceived the purpose of BaÌ„lisÌya to be in the modern world.

Riya Sen's new business venture

Riya Sen remarked that she envisioned BaÌ„lisÌya to be a brand that promoted wellness and mindful living. She further said, “I consider it a movement that aims to empower and bring about positivity in people through a sustainable lifestyle and meaningful personal growth.” After this, she announced that her brand was starting its work and opening its doors to the public through a yoga retreat that was to be held on the sunny beaches of Goa. She said that the yoga retreat in Goa would be held from April 1, 2021, to April 4, 2021, in the Morjim beach of Goa. She ended her post by inviting all her followers as well as others to be a part of the retreat and enjoy the experience of a lifetime.

Fans of Riya Sen were taken aback by how beautiful she looked in the picture. They commented that she was gorgeous and every picture she posted was akin to a work of art. Some of her followers also wished her luck in the new endeavour that she had undertaken and said they hoped it would turn out to be a success. Most fans commented with a slew of appreciative emojis for the actor.

On the occasion of Women’s Day, Riya Sen took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and a message of confidence and self-worth. She wrote, “We don’t need one special day in a year to celebrate our beauty, which is a reflection of our eternal strength, unending compassion and a seemingly endless ability to give ourselves to the pursuit of community upliftment. Though, it is a day that we can remind ourselves to wear our attitude with pride and never forget self love! Happy women’s day!”. The picture she shared showed her in a black dress with a plunging neckline and a pose that oozed confidence.

