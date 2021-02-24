Riya Sen Drops Stunning Pic Sporting Black Bikini On The Beach In Goa; See Photo

On February 23, 2021, Riya Sen took to her official Instagram handle and shared a stunning picture featuring herself. In the picture, she can be seen chilling on the beach. One can see her showing off her toned body in a golden bordered black bikini. She looked into the camera and flaunted her bright smile while posing. The Choodi Jo Khanke fame is currently enjoying her vacay in the coastal state of Goa.

Riya Sen at beach in Goa

In the picture, Riya can be seen sitting on a lounge chair on the Goa beach. She donned a golden bordered black halter neck bikini and went for a no-makeup look. Enjoying the sunset, she flaunted her naturally wavy hair while posing for the camera. The place tagged in the post is Morjim, which is situated in the heart of Goa. As for the caption, Riya penned, “Heart you too Goa” with a sun emoticon.

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, Riya’s fans and followers, too, rushed to drop positive comments on the post. A fan commented, “Hotness overload”, while another one wrote, “U snatched my heart” with a red heart. A netizen commented, “you should settle in Goa… you look so fresh and lovely” with several red hearts and kissing face emoticons. Another one wrote, “Killer looks” with several fire emoticons.

Riya is an avid Instagram user as she is constantly treating her fans and followers with the snippets from her vacay. Earlier, she dropped a relaxing picture featuring herself. In the picture, she can be seen relaxing on the lounge chair on the beach. She wore a floral halter necked bikini and flaunted her no make-up look. She kept her wavy hair open and looked at the sea while capturing the picture. In the caption, she wrote, “Here comes the sun” with a sun emoticon.

Many of her fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons on the post. A fan commented, “You’re an incredibly stunning, a really pretty, beautiful woman”, while another one wrote, “So beautiful monumental”. A netizen commented, “Wow childhood crush” with a pair of heart-eyed faces.

The list of popular Riya Sen's movies includes Dark Chocolate, Taj Mahal, Noukadubi, Qayamat: City Under Threat, Apna Sapna Money Money, 3 Bachelors, Style, Rangeela and many more. She was last seen in a short film titled Lonely Girl. Riya has also appeared in web series such as Poison, Mismatch 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

A peek into Riya Sen's photos

Image Source: Riya Sen's Instagram

