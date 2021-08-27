Riya Sen Heartbroken Over Afghanistan Crisis; Says 'my Heart Goes Out To Them'

The ongoing crisis in Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover has sent shockwaves across the world and Indians also have been following the situation and expressing their concerns on social media. Leading names from the film industry shared their views and worries regarding the situation. As shocking visuals emerge from the nation day by day, the most recent being that of blasts at the Kabul airport, Riya Sen was the latest who stated that her heart went out to those battling the situation.

Riya Sen on Afghanistan crisis

Riya compared the Taliban situation with the Syrian refugee crisis and added that the people of Afghanistan were facing a 'bleak future' who were willing to risk it all to come out of the mess. She added that most countries like India not recognising the Taliban as the legitimate head of state of Afghanistan and not willing to arrange negotiations will lead to people being subjected to the 'perils of human cruelty' that might give them a way out. The actor also hit out at the Western Forces leaving Afghanistan.

"The situation in Afghanistan is a humanitarian disaster along the lines of the Syrian refugee crisis, if not worse. My heart goes out to the men, women and children in Afghanistan who face a very bleak future under the harsh totalitarian regime of the Taliban. People are left without hope, they’ll do anything, including risking their lives under the most dangerous circumstances to remove themselves and their loved ones from the country," Riya said. She added, "Most western countries, as well as India, will not recognise the Taliban as the legitimate head of state of Afghanistan to facilitate negotiations and so the normal citizens will be left imprisoned within this impasse or left to the perils of human cruelty that might promise them passage elsewhere. After more than two decades of violence, bloodshed and turmoil, Western forces are leaving Afghanistan in the worst state that it has possibly ever been in."

Bollywood prays for Afghans

Actors including Sonu Sood, Ranvir Shorey, Soni Razdan, Armaan Malik, Kritika Kamra, Shekhar Kapur and many more expressed their thoughts on the Afghanistan situation through Instagram and Twitter. Many had expressed their grief over the struggles of the locals and several of them had extended their prayers to the affected people.