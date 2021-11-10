Bollywood actor Amrita Rao starred in the 2006 film Vivah and gained much praise for her innocent small-town girl character. As the film has clocked 15 years, it is not only Amrita but even her husband who is celebrating for a reason. RJ Anmol recently revealed his mother wanted him to marry someone like Amrita Rao's Poonam after she watched the family entertainer.

Taking to his social media, RJ Anmol shared a heartfelt story about watching his wife, Amrita's film Vivah. RJ Anmol revealed he went to watch the movie 15 years ago today in Delhi with his family. As the film ended, his mother asked him to marry someone like the movie's lead. He quipped it must have been a miracle as his mother's wish did come true. He wrote, "This Day-2006, I saw Vivah with my Family, in a Theatre(Delhi)… after the Film, My Mother said ‘बेटा बहु लाना तो ऐसी लाना’ (Son, choose a partner like Amrita Rao) I’m sure, Mothers Across the Country told This to their Sons, but like they say -माँ सरस्वती मेरी माँ की ज़ुबान पे बैठी थी (Goddess Saraswati was sitting on my mother's tongue)[sic]."

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol's relationship timeline

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol tied the knot in 2016 after dating for a few years. Reportedly, the couple met in a Radio interview as love bloomed between them. In a chat with Bollywood Bubble, Amrita Rao opened up about her relationship with RJ Anmol that led to marriage. The Main Hoon Na actor revealed she was clear about what she wanted with a relationship from the beginning. She told RJ Anmol things would get serious for her when he proposed to her. She further revealed they both knew things would get serious due to which they were committed to each other. Moreover, it was the Ishq Vishq actor's first relationship and she calls herself lucky as it turned into marriage. The couple welcomed their baby son Veer in November 2020.

Details about 'Vivah'

The 2006 film Vivah starred Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao in the lead roles. The film revolved around a distinct couple who meet in an arranged setting. As they fall in love with each other, nothing could stop them from tieing the knot.

(Image: Twitter/@rjanmol)