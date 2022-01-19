RJ Anmol Says His Insecurity Was Multiplied By 10 While Dating Amrita Rao; Here's Why

Bollywood actor Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol recently sat down for a vlog for their official YouTube handle, where they opened up about keeping their love life a hush-hush affair for many years. During a candid conversation with each other, the pair also talked about issues like feeling insecure in the relationship and also the problems they faced while dating each other.

RJ Anmol talks about dating Amrita Rao

Speaking to Amrita, Anmol complained that Amrita, who was often busy in shooting, would never respond to his messages when on shoot and not 'even during lunch breaks.' The radio jockey went on to confess about feeling insecure at times. He explained, "I never kept it inside me. I opted for communication. I spoke to Amrita. I said ‘Yaar, when you don’t reply to my messages, my heart starts pounding'. And one more thing, nobody knew about our affair. So all those people on her sets thought she was single. No boyfriend. So my insecurity was multiplied by 10."

Anmol added that he would convey all his feelings to his now-wife, Amrita, once she returned from her shoots. Amrita and Anmol started seeing each other in 2009. The pair tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed their first child, Veer in November 2020.

Amrita, who made her Bollywood debut with 2002's Ab Ke Baras, also shared that often during her shooting schedules, her male co-stars' respective girlfriends would feel 'insecure' about having her around. In the video, Amrita shared, "I have experienced this that whenever I’d be on shoots, my co-stars’ girlfriends, who were heroines themselves, were very very insecure." To which Anmol responded, "I can understand the reason for their insecurity. Because their (respective) boyfriends were shooting with a very beautiful girl."

In a chat with Bollywood Bubble, Amrita Rao opened up about her relationship with RJ Anmol that led to marriage. The Main Hoon Na actor revealed she was clear about what she wanted with a relationship from the beginning. She told RJ Anmol things would get serious for her when he proposed to her. She further revealed they both knew things would get serious due to which they were committed to each other. Moreover, it was the Ishq Vishq actor's first relationship and she calls herself lucky as it turned into marriage.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Amrita is known for her performances in Main Hoon Na, Ishq Vishk, Masti, Vivah and Welcome to Sajjanpur. The actor was last seen in 2019's release Thackeray, which also featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role.

Image: Instagram/@rjanmol