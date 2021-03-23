RJ Anmol Shares Pic Of Amrita Rao Breastfeeding Son Veer; Calls It 'most Beautiful Sight'

Bollywood actor Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol recently welcomed their first baby boy and named him Veer. RJ Anmol being the doting parent and husband that he is recently posted a picture of his wife Amrita breastfeeding her five-month-old baby and called it the most beautiful sight.

Sharing the picture, Amrita Rao's husband, RJ Anmol wrote, "Amrita Feeding Veer is the Most Beautiful Sight for Me Every Day... it's so Surreal, So Magical... almost Godly! Its the Toughest Duty - All Night, All Day & She does it with a Smile on her face... to see Mother & Baby bond in a different way... I Salute You, I Salute My Mother & EVERY MOTHER on this Planet. Why wait for Mother’s Day, I Say." In the picture, Amrita has her back to the camera with just a part of her face visible. The actor has her son placed on her lap and has a huge smile on her face while feeding her baby.

Fans of the celeb were quick to comment on the picture and started showering their love for Amrita by dropping a ton of heart emojis in the comment section. Many users loved RJ Anmol's caption and praised him for being such a supportive husband by writing, "What a beautiful thought." Take a look at some of the comments right below:

About RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao's baby

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed their firstborn in November 2020, the actor had revealed that the couple has not hired a nanny and are taking care of their baby themselves. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Amrita had shared her views on RJ Anmol's parenting skills and said that she is very impressed with him. She also shared that her husband his capable of changing Veer's diapers and giving him a bath all by himself and is able to pretty much handle everything without her help.

Recently, Amrita had taken to Instagram to share a reel video of her husband doing his take on the trending "Don't Rush Challenge." However, rather than dancing to the tune, RJ Anmol gave a twist to the song and the video shows him rushing to a crying Veer and taking care of his needs. Check out the video below:

