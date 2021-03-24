RJ Anmol's Take On The Don't Rush Challenge Has Wife Amrita Rao Gushing With Pride

On March 22, 2021, Vivah star Amrita Rao posted an Instagram Reels video of her husband RJ Anmol doing the Don't Rush challenge that went viral on Instagram. The Instagram Reels video started off with RJ Anmol attempting to learn the steps for the challenge when he suddenly hears his baby boy, Veer, crying. He immediately rushes to check on his baby.

In a series of sequences full of time-lapses of RJ Anmol is seen pampering and taking care of Veer. He starts off by giving Veer an oil massage. He is then shown giving a hot bath to the kid. After drying off the baby, RJ Anmol puts a diaper and romper on the baby. He is then seen feeding Veer. After he burps the baby, RJ Anmol puts him to sleep.

Signing off, he shows a thumbs up for successfully taking care of the baby. Amrita wrote in her caption that she was proud of RJ Anmol. She also said that it's impossible to not rush with Veer in the house. Calling herself a "Hands-On Mama", she said that she could be nothing without RJ Anmol, the "Hands-On Papa". She also wrote that she was proud of RJ Anmol.

RJ Anmol has to rush in this Don't Rush Challenge

Fans found the video hilarious as they filled the comment section with laughing emojis. One fan said that they found the video very "cute". Many even clapped for RJ Anmol in the comment section. Fans dropped several hearts and heart-eyes emojis for the father-son duo. The Instagram Reels video received more than 260,000 views and over 32,000 likes.

In a similar fashion, Amrita Rao too had taken on a trendy song and gave her own spin to it. She posted her take on the Pawri Ho Rahi Hai song by Yashraj Mukhate which had gone viral on Instagram. In the original song, Yashraj Mukhate has the voice of a Pakistani blogger who had used a foreign accent in one of her videos which made the word "Party" sound like "Pawri".

Amrita showed off the duties of the mother of a newborn baby in her video. In her version, she was heard saying "Potty" instead of "Pawri" in the video. She said there was no party going on there. In the caption of the video, she said that there was only one type of party going around the house at the time.

Amrita Rao's take on Pawri Ho Rahi Hai

(Image Courtesy: Amrita Rao Instagram)

