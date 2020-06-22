Road Trip Movies That One Can Watch To Remember Their Ladakh Road Trip

This year's vacation plans were cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic. A Ladakh road trip is always on a traveller's bucketlist if they're living in India. If you are among them too, here is a list of road trip movies that you must watch.

3 Idiots

The premise of the movie is about an engineer who is set to change how the world looks at the education system. During college, Farhan and Raju form a great bond with Rancho due to his world-changing reforms. After college, they never see Rancho which sets them on a quest to find their long lost friend.

They go on the quest after they get a clue of where he lives in the present day they track him down. They first travel from Delhi to Manali and from there to Ladakh, and the scenic beauty of the great landscapes will make you fall in love with the film and make you all nostalgic from when you were there. In the lead role, we can see Aamir Khan with Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, and Boman Irani.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Kabir played by Ranbir Kapoor, wants to make it big in the travel industry, meets his old school friend Naina played by Deepika Padukone during a trekking trip with their friends. All the friends go for a trek in Manali of Himachal Pradesh which will make you feel nostalgic as this film also shows the scenic beauty of the great Himalayans.

In the film, Naina the leading lady falls in love with Kabir but does not express it to the Kabir. After this Ranbir is seen roaming around the world and the travel montage will also make one fill nostalgic on a road trip. In the film, years later they meet at a friend's wedding.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a Farahan Akhtar led film which is based on the life of an Indian athlete named Milkha Singh. In the film, he overcomes many obstacles to become a world champion, Olympian and one of India's most iconic athletes. The film does not have a lot of road trips but many parts of the film have been shot in the beautiful Ladakh. Take a look at the trailer here

Dil Chahta Hai

In this comedy-drama we see three close friends get separated after college. But while in college go to Goa for a road trip. On this road trip, they show the beautiful beaches and traditional Portuguese houses as the travel the stare. This road trip in the film makes you feel nostalgic about your Ladakh road trip. This film shows how the trio reunites and confronts all the issues they had faced when they not mature and give a chance to restart their friendship.

Highway

Highway is a 2014 Imtiaz Ali movie starring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda. This film is about a rich girl who is abducted days before her marriage. After being kidnapped she develops a strange relationship with her kidnapper. The film showcases the heroine falling in love with her kidnapper. This happens as they travel by road in the northern states of India.

The film shows how the duo travels to foothills of Himalayas to several other locations by road and it will make you all feel nostalgic. In the film, Alia falls in love with Randeep Hooda’s character. Take a look at the trailer of the film here.

