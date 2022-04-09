Robbery At Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's Delhi Home; Cash & Jewellery Worth Crores Stolen

Actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband entrepreneur Anand Ahuja's residence in Delhi was reportedly robbed of cash and jewellery worth crores. The incident has come to light almost two months after the theft took place. The couple lodged a police complaint days after noticing the missing items from their home.

Apart from their Delhi residence, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja also do frequent trips to London where they have a quaint space. Moreover, the couple also announced expecting their first kid together on March 21, 2022.

Robbery at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Delhi home

As per the sources of Republic Media Network, a complaint was made on February 23, 2022, regarding a theft at R/o Harish Ahuja, Amrita Shergil Marg. Cash and Jewellery worth Rs 2.4 crores were reportedly stolen from the house. The robbery had come to notice on February 11, 2022, but the complaint was filed on February 23.

An FIR under 41/ 22 u/s 381 IPC was registered at PS Tughlaq Road following an immediate investigation into the matter. Additionally, teams have been informed and an investigation is in process. It is important to note that the 36-year-old and her husband is yet to comment on the robbery.

Earlier in March, as per PTI, Sonam Kapoor's father-in-law Harish Ahuja was reportedly duped of over Rs 27 crores in cyber fraud. Ahuja's export-import firm was duped by a gang of cybercriminals who have been caught by the Faridabad police.

On the personal front, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018 and are set to welcome their first child together. The duo has been shuttling between London and Mumbai since their marriage. Recently, the actor shared pictures from her maternity shoot on her Instagram.

Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor