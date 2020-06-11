Remember When Robert Downey Jr Was To Play George Clooney’s Role In 'Gravity'?

Director Alfonso Cuaron’s film, Gravity became a worldwide hit and bagged him a slew of prestigious awards, including an Oscar for Best Director. However, if reports are to be believed, Robert Downey Jr was supposed to play the male lead in Gravity before George Clooney was roped in. Read on to know.

As per reports, Robert Downey Jr found it difficult to adapt to the strict filming methods implemented on the sets of Gravity, which deterred him from his natural ability to improvise scenes. Director Alfonso Cuaron, in an interview, had revealed that the technology they were going to use was not the most compatible thing for what Robert Downey Jr was the best at. Cuaron further added that Robert took one scene and then just started to riff.

However, in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Robert Downey Jr candidly revealed quite a few other things. Robert expressed his thoughts over his exit from the film Gravity. The role that was then taken up by George Clooney, who co-starred opposite Sandra Bullock in the movie.

Downey, back in 2015, during his appearance on The Howard Stern Show, revealed that he went to do a test with a new sort of multi-spherical camera thing that the team was using for CGI. Robert then revealed that he was one of those guys who could be comfortably uncomfortable pretty easily.

The Iron Man actor then jokingly added that maybe he was just on his cycle or something but said he went in the morning to do the test and did it with the team for about twenty minutes. Robert Downey Jr then revealed that he questioned the team about how long it would take and he got an answer from them which was another two to four hours. After which, Robert said, 'No, it wasn't' and walked out.

About Gravity

Gravity was a 2013 science fiction thriller helmed by Alfonso Cuaron, who also co-wrote, co-edited and produced the film. The movie features Sandra Bullock and George Clooney as American astronauts who are stranded in space after the mid-orbit destruction of their Space Shuttle and attempt to return to Earth.

Upon its release, Gravity received global recognition and was critically acclaimed for its phenomenal direction and visuals. As per reports, the movie also amassed magnanimous numbers, making it one of the eighth highest-grossing film of the year 2013.

