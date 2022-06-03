'Rocketry': R Madhavan Reveals Nambi Narayanan's Verdict After Watching The Film At Cannes

Actor R Madhavan will be soon making his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and the Tanu Weds Manu star is currently busy promoting his film in the US. Rocketry is a biographical drama based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely charged with espionage and was arrested in 1994. Now, the 52-year-old has opened up about how Dr Nambi Narayanan reacted after watching the film.

R Madhavan shares Dr Nambi's reaction to Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

During a conversation with news agency ANI, R Madhavan revealed that he would not like to share much prior to the release of this film, adding that Dr Nambi was 'not disappointed.' He stated, "Anything I say about that reaction would be just presumptuous of me and I think I am fairly quiet and humble about what I have managed to achieve in the film, I would like to talk about it after the film releases, but I would tell you that Mr Narayanan was not disappointed."

Recently, R Madhavan was asked if he has met or planned to meet PM Modi post his film's Cannes premiere. The Tanu Weds Manu actor said that he hasn't met or interacted with the Prime Minister after the screening at Cannes, stating that the latter is a big fan of Mr Nambi Narayan, in the sense that he was one of the first people to recognise Mr Narayan's achievements.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect premiers at Cannes, 2022

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect had marked its premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in May, following which the RHTDM actor expressed gratitude to Union Minister Anurag Thakur. He stated, "We would like to really thank our Minister Anurag Thakur and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and everybody who came here and made it possible at such short notice. We couldn’t have asked for a better stage to showcase this film. Thank you so very much."

As per several videos that surfaced on the internet, Madhavan and Nambi Narayanan could be seen receiving a huge round of applause from a full house at Palais des Festivals.

Goosebumps for @ActorMadhavan and rightly so since the legend Nambi Narayan Sir on who’s life #Rocketrythenambieffect has been made premiered at #Cannes22 tonight pic.twitter.com/LSkc1nRds6 — 🦏 Payal M/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) May 19, 2022

Rocketry (Cast & release date)

The R Madhavan directorial will star him, Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donaiche, Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar and Dinesh Prabhakar. The film is slated to release theatrically on July 1, 2022.

