'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' Box Office Collection Day 7: R Madhavan Film's Graph Goes Up

Written, directed and produced by R Madhavan, the biopic drama Rocketry: The Nambi Effect had garnered much attention from critics and viewers way ahead of its release. As the film hit the theatres on 1 July, it received widespread acclaim from moviegoers. The film managed to earn well on the first day of its release and went on to mint a decent amount at the box office later on. As the audiences are lauding R Madhavan-starrer for the stellar direction and performances of the cast, let’s look at the movie's box office collection on the 7th day of its release.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Box Office Collection Day 7

According to Box Office Business, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect received a good opening in the Hindi box office collection on the seventh day of its release. While the movie minted Rs 0.60 Cr in the Hindi language in the country, it earned an overall of Rs 1.70 Cr worldwide. The movie is expected to earn a total of around Rs 14 Cr by the end of the first week of its release.

More about Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

The film, which marks R Madhavan's directorial debut, has been released in 5 different languages -- English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Released on July 1, 2022, the movie is based on the life of Padma Bhushan recipient Dr Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely charged with espionage and was arrested in 1994.

In the film, R Madhavan essayed the titular role of Nambi Narayan with actor Simran stepping into the shoes of Meena Nambi, the scientist's wife. Other notable actors in the film include Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donachie, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar, and many others.

