'Rocketry The Nambi Effect': R Madhavan Announces New Release Date With A Special Video

Actor R Madhavan who is looking forward to the release of his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, took to Twiter and announced its new release date. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was accused of espionage. The film is now slated to release theatrically on July 1, 2022.

The actor, who stars in the film in the titular role and is also credited as the writer, shared the new release date on his social media accounts along with a teaser poster. For the unversed, the film was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on April 1. The actor announced the news with a short video that an Indian map and gives a sneak peek into the plot of the film.

R Madhavan announces Rocketry: The Nambi Effect release date

The biographical drama is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely charged with espionage and arrested in 1994. The film will also mark his directorial debut as he has written and is also producing it.

Apart from the actor, the film has a stellar star cast including Simran Bagga, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar, Dinesh Prabhakar, and more. The movie, produced by TriColour films, Varghese Moolan Pictures and 27th Investments, will be released in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Last year, the makers had shared the trailer of the film which received appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi had shared his thoughts on the upcoming sci-fi biographical film with a tweet. In his tweet, he expressed his happiness on meeting Madhavan and Nambi Narayan. Stating that this movie covers an important topic, which more people must know about, PM Modi added that India's scientists and technicians have made great sacrifices for the country and the glimpses of it could be seen in the clips of Rocketry.

Madhavan had also responded to the appreciation tweet of the PM while expressing his gratitude. Thanking PM Modi, Madhavan said that he, along with his entire team cannot agree more with his words. The actor also said that he along with his team would make sure that they put in their best efforts to make sure that the movie stands by the Prime Minister's expectations.

