Rocketry Trailer Out: R Madhavan's Stellar Performance Will Leave You Impressed, Watch

R Madhavan on Thursday took to his social media handle to share the trailer of his directorial debut — Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was accused of espionage.
The movie stars Madhavan in the titular role of Nambi Narayan and also includes Simran, Rajit Kapur, and Ravi Raghavendra in pivotal roles. Minutes after the trailer was released, celebrities across regions congratulated Madhavan for his stellar performance and gripping story-telling.
Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu, Samantha Akkineni, Suriya Sivakumar, and many others called the trailer 'mind-blowing', and 'smashing'. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, labeled as Madhavan's biggest film yet, will be released collectively in six languages: English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.
R Madhavan was last seen in the film titled Maara which was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.
