'Rockstar' Completes 10 Yrs; Sanjana Sanghi Says 'Gratitude The Only Emotion'

On Thursday, November 11, Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri, completed ten years of its release. The romantic musical drama is regarded as one of the most popular films of the past decade. Apart from a good storyline, AR Rahman's compositions for the film struck a chord with the public. Rockstar has developed a fan following over the years, particularly among younger generations.

Sanjana Sanghi, who co-starred with the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the film 'Dil Bechara,' was also a part of Rockstar. In the critically acclaimed film, Sanghi played the role of Nargis' younger sister onscreen. To commemorate the tenth anniversary of Rockstar, Sanjana, Imtiaz, Ranbir, and Rahman engaged in a conversation via video conference. Sanghi used social media to announce that AR Rahman had taken the initiative to organise the virtual session. Messages from fans flooded in the comments section.

'Gratitude the only emotion that overflows': Sanjana Sanghi on 10 years of 'Rockstar'

“And just like that, today marks 10 glorious years to our beloved Rockstar becoming yours forever. 10 years to that one single surreal moment that single handedly changed my life and the way I look at life forever. Magic, is the only word to describe how each moment, each bond, each scene performed on this mystical journey has ever felt. And gratitude, the only emotion that overflows. As we all huddled up to drown ourselves in nostalgia, I was left with a lump in my throat, it all still feels like yesterday, (sic)" Sangi wrote on her social media post recalling

The actor also revealed that AR Rahman had brought everyone together for a memorable session and added, “Thank you @arrahman Sir for bringing us together so impromptu, you’re the best. Excerpts from our walk down memory lane, stories you may or may not know are coming to you soon. (Ranbir & @imtiazaliofficial pulling my leg just as was done with Little Sanj at 14 years of age of course continues). (sic)”

When will Sanjana and Ranbir be seen on the screens again?

Sanjana will next be seen in Om: The Battle Within, with Aditya Roy Kapur, after conquering hearts with her performance in Dil Bechara. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has a number of fascinating projects in the works, including Brahmastra, Shamshera, Animal, and Luv Ranjan's untitled film.

(Image: @sanjanasanghi96/Instagram)