RARKPK Box Office Collection Day 11: Alia-Ranveer's Film Sees Dip, Earns Rs 109.33 Crore

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani enjoyed a great second weekend at the box office. The Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer collected Rs 31 crore nett approximately and took its overall total to Rs 105 crore nett plus in ten days in India. However, at the beginning of its second week, it saw a minor dip, as was expected due to the weekday.

3 things you need to know

RARKPK has grossed Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office.

The movie crossed the Rs 100 crore benchmark in just 10 days after release.

This is Alia Bhatt's 8th film to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

RARKPK sees a dip on a weekday

After a strong run at the ticket window over the three-day weekend period, RARKPK saw a dip in its earnings on Monday. After collecting Rs 13.50 crore on Sunday, the collection declined to Rs 4.25 crore on Monday. The 11-day collection of the film in India stands at Rs 109.33 crore. The markets contributing to the film's collection are metro cities like Mumbai, NCR, Pune and Bangalore.

(This is Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's 2nd film after Gully Boy to enter Rs 100 cr club | Image: aliaabhatt/Instagram)

However, where the lifetime collection of RARKPK stands will be determined by how it performs on its third Friday. Trade experts have predicted that with the release of OMG 2 and Gadar 2 on August 11, RARKPK may look at winding up its theatrical run at Rs 120-125 crore.

RARKPK performs well overseas

The movie has collected Rs 200 crore gross globally. A major portion of the earnings has come in from the international markets, especially US, Canada and UK where the Alia Bhatt factor has come into play, reported Box Office India. It has already grossed USD 9-10 million overseas and is eyeing USD 15 million total before wrapping up its theatrical run internationally.