Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: New Stills Give Classic Bollywood Rom-com Vibe

The makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani dropped clues about the plot twist through a series of photos they posted today.
One of the still showed Dharmendra fondly holding onto a knitted red muffler while reminiscing some fond memories from his past.
Meanwhile, Shabana Azmi was also seen holding onto the same red muffler with a smile on her face. This gave fans a hint that the two might have some romantic connection.
A still of Alia Bhatt was also shared where she looked refreshing in a yellow chiffon saree paired with silver jewellery and a bindi.
While Ranveer Singh got a chance to flaunt his eccentric fashion sense, presumably from a song sequence. He surely gave out classic Bollywood vibes in this picture.
This still was all about the lead pair's chemistry which was also shown in the teaser. However, the video clip had all shades of emotions, making it a perfect family entertainer.
Here, Dharmendra can be planting a kiss on Ranveer's forehead out of sheer love and admiration. The scene looked intense as it emanated gloomy vibes.