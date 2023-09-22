Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani On OTT: Here's When And Where To Watch The Film

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as the main leads released in theatres on July 28. Nearly two months after the film's release, it is available on a streaming platform for free. The film is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani featured Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.

The film has been chosen for the 2023 Busan International Film Festival.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was earlier available for rent at a cost of ₹349.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani streaming on OTT

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has made its OTT premiere. The film is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Moreover, the Alia Bhat and Ranveer Singh starrer was available only for rent earlier at ₹ 349, but now is streaming for free. The announcement was made by the streaming service with the caption, "Love is here to take over in its most dramatic form! #RRKPKonPrime, watch now."

RARKPK headed for Busan Film Festival

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be screened at the 2023 edition of the Busan International Film Festival, the organisers announced Tuesday. The romance drama, which released in India in July and amassed over ₹300 crore at the box office, will be showcased under the 'Open Cinema' segment of the film gala, The Open Cinema section presents a collection of "new and internationally acclaimed films that offer an ideal mix of the popular with the artistic" cinema. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be screened alongside four other titles -- Luc Besson's Dogman (France), Yukisada Isao's Revolver Lily (Japan), Thomas Cailley's The Animal Kingdom (France) and Anthony Pun's One More Chance (Hong Kong, China).

