Rohan Rai Told Me Disha Salian Couldn't Commit Suicide: Friend Ashish On June 7 & 9 Events

In a fresh development in the Disha Salian case, Republic Media Network has tracked down her fiance Rohan Rai's friend Ashish Bisht who shared hitherto unknown details about Disha's death debunking the 'suicide theory' and lifting the lid on what happened the day before and after she died.

While speaking to Republic TV's Pradeep Bhandari, actor Ashish Bisht revealed that he was very shocked at Disha's death since he had met Salian just a day earlier, adding that she was 'very happy.' Sharing the conversation he had with Rohan Rai post Disha's death, Bisht revealed that even Rohan was of the opinion that Disha must have fallen "because she cannot commit suicide."

Bisht had met Rohan Rai & Disha Salian a day before she died

According to Bisht, Rohan Rai told him that he doesn't know what has happened adding that "she must have fallen down". "As far as I know her, I had only met her one day ago when we were shooting. It seems impossible that she would commit suicide. She must have fallen off. I even told her there was no grill in her balcony, she replied that she wanted to install one but then lockdown was imposed. I wasn't there in the room so I can't say that if she was pushed down by someone."

Rohan Rai's friend recalled that in one of the conversations, Rohan had spoken about marrying Disha and moving in that house after marriage. "The manner in which I had talked to Disha and Rohan, it looked like both of them were very happy and they were planning to get married and the house that Rohan had bought was actually on Disha's insistence. I mean of Disha's choice," Bisht stated.

He then met Rohan Rai after she'd died

Ashish Bisht revealed that he went to meet Rohan Rai post Disha's death as he is his friend. He said that outside the police station, Disha's friends were present and they told him that "half an hour before the fateful event she was very happy and dancing." Ashish said that there had been 4-5 friends of Disha who were having a Zoom call.

Continuing further he relayed what he'd heard outside the police station, "After that they all were talking to each other and reminiscing their school days (on Zoom). She became a little emotional and went into the room. Everyone thought that it is normal - getting emotional after talking to one's friends. After that, on entering her room she wasn't there and they got to know that she had jumped off the balcony. Now, no one knows what happened after she went into the room."

Disha Salian had fallen to her death from the 14th floor flat of a building in Mumbai’s Malad on the intervening night of June 8 and 9. The Mumbai Police had called it a 'suicide', though speculations have been rife about the mysterious circumstances. Nitesh Rane has demanded that Rohan Rai be summoned by the CBI. Rai has been missing a week post Disha's death.

