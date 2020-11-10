Rohanpreet Singh Shares Glimpses Of Honeymoon Trip With Neha, Says 'feel Blessed With You'

Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh who recently jetted off to Dubai for their Honeymoon, have been sharing a glimpse of their happy time. Rohanpreet gave a sneak peek of their fun rides on the streets of Dubai and expressed his love for his “princess” on social media. While sharing the video of their fun moments, the singer wrote thanked Neha for gracing his life and making it more beautiful.

Rohanpreet Singh expresses love for wife Neha Kakkar

The video showed Rohanpreet sitting in the front seat while Neha can be seen behind while the two grooving on a peppy Punjabi track. While captioning the video, Rohanpreet confessed his love for Neha and wrote, “Thank you, my Princess. This happiness is all because of you!! You made my life so beautiful!! I feel blessed with you. You are a blessing to me. I love you, mera babu.”Apart from the driving videos, Rohanpreet shared videos of their time together on a beach where the two can be seen sitting on a beach while enjoying the beautiful weather. Apart from this, earlier, Neha gave a glimpse of her hotel room and view after the two landed in Dubai for their honeymoon.

Earlier, Neha had shared pictures from Mumbai airport as well as the Palazzo Versace hotel, where the two are staying. In one of the videos, Neha can be seen commenting as she is handed over a coffee cup with a message of ‘staying safe’. Rohanpreet is also featured in the video. In another video, Rohanpreet can be seen capturing the view from the hotel and their room. The couple was given a warm welcome at the hotel.

Last week, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh celebrated their first Karwa Chauth after marriage. The couple shared adorable pictures from the celebrations on their Instagram. In the pictures, Neha can be seen wearing a red outfit while Rohanpreet looks dashing in a white sherwani and an embroidered shawl. “My first Karwa Chauth with hubby,” Neha Kakkar captioned one of her posts while sharing another album, she wrote: “Thank you, Mumma Papa for everything!”

(Image credit: Rohanpreet Singh/ Instagram)

