Rohit Saraf Gives Health Update, Says 'finally Tested Negative' With Beautiful Pic

On April 16, 2021, actor Rohit Saraf took to his official Instagram handle and updated his fans about his health. He shared a picture of greens and the blue sky in his IG story and shared the update. He captioned it as, "In other news, Finally tested negative!!" with a loving face emoticon. On March 24, 2021, the Ludo actor had informed his fans and followers that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Rohit Saraf COVID update: "Finally tested negative"

Three weeks ago, the Dear Zindagi actor had uploaded a picture sharing his health update. In the picture, he wrote that he was wearing masks all the time, maintaining social distancing and even staying at home. Rohit added that despite all the precautions, he tested COVID-19 positive. He further advised his fans and followers that 'we shouldn’t slack even for a moment’. He added that he has been isolated for four days with all the possible symptoms.

As for the caption, he wrote, "Please stay put unless urgent. I urge y’all to be careful for your own sake and for that of others. P.s. I am coping well, all things considered. My team and all the people who were in contact with me in the past 7 days have been informed and they’ve all isolated and tested themselves too". As soon as the actor updated fans about his health, his comments section was flooded with speedy recovery messages. Several fans dropped red hearts and asked him to 'take care'. A few of them asked him to stay strong.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rohit Saraf has been featured in singer Akasa's new party song, Shola. The song marks the first musical collaboration of Akasa and Rohit. In the energy-filled song, Rohit looked dapper as he donned a shimmery kurta and pyjama with a black shiny blazer. He can be seen dancing to the tunes with Akasa. The actor shared a video from his song and asked his fans to send in their remixes of the latest song.

Watch the video of Rohit Saraf's latest song here:

