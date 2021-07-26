Rohit Saraf On How Priyanka Chopra Helped Him Answer Media, Says ‘it Warmed His Heart’

Rohit Saraf is one of the budding actors in the Hindi movie industry who has garnered love from the audience with some of his recent performances. As the actor became a vital part of the popular film, The Sky is Pink alongside Priyanka Chopra, he revealed how she was supportive of him throughout. He even recalled how she helped him answer the repetitive questions from the media and stated how much respect he had for her.

Rohit Saraf reminisces Priyanka Chopra's support during The Sky is Pink promotions

Speaking to the team of SpotboyE, Ludo actor, Rohit Saraf recently spoke about how he essayed the role of Priyanka Chopra’s son in the movie, The Sky is Pink that was based on the life of a motivational speaker, Aisha Chaudhary. He further revealed how Priyanka Chopra never made him feel left out during the promotions and even helped him in answering the media. He recalled how the media tend to ask similar questions to them and it became tiring to respond after a point. He then stated how Priyanka stepped in and helped him. Adding to it, he stated that when they talk about a project, they spoke to 30 people in a single day and those 30 people had more or less the same questions to ask. As Priyanka Chopra helped him on how it was done, he stated how it really meant a lot to him as she didn’t need to do it. He further mentioned how it warmed up his heart and stated the respect he has for her will never fade.

Recalling the time when they were promoting the film, he stated how the journey of The Sky Is Pink as a whole, really meant a lot to him and added how he practically travelled the whole country for promoting the film and he never felt out of place. He even revealed how it was the first time he was promoting a film and added how it was with a massive film with a massive star. Adding to it, he mentioned how it was likely for anyone to feel out of place in such a situation and revealed how he felt comfortable as she didn’t make him feel that way.

Rohit Saraf's career

Rohit Saraf has essayed a variety of roles in some popular movies and series namely Dear Zindagi, Ludo, Mismatched, What Will People Say, Best Friends Forever?, Ek Boond Ishq, Hichki, Kamali From Nadukkaveri, and others.

IMAGE: ROHIT SARAF FACEBOOK/PRIYANKA CHOPRA INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.