Rohit Saraf Recalls How His Fans Sung 'with Hearts' For Him During A Virtual Conversation

Rohit Saraf is one of the budding actors in the Indian entertainment industry who gained massive popularity for his role in Priyanka Chopra starrer The Sky is Pink. The actor recently spoke to the team of SpotboyE and made some revelations about some of his encounters with his fans and stated how once they sang for him during a virtual video call.

Rohit Saraf recalls his fans’ weird gestures

Rohit Saraf recently recalled an incident that happened a few years ago and made him feel ‘weird’. He revealed how once a person tattooed his initials on their ring finger and stated how it was ‘extreme’ and how it made him freak out after which he ran away. While recalling this incident, he stated that when he thinks about it, he felt how sweet and what a huge commitment it was. He even shared how at that time he felt weird and didn’t know how to deal with it but to just run away.

Rohit Saraf also recalled another incident where he was once a part of fans’ zoom call with about 100 odd people. Adding to it, he stated how some of them sang for him beautifully with hearts. He further revealed how he was sitting there amongst hundreds of people plus his team, and mentioned how he ended up getting so emotional and overwhelmed. He then stated how it was one of the most beautiful feelings he ever felt.

Rohit Saraf’s trivia

Rohit Saraf began his career in the entertainment industry by featuring in numerous television shows such as Best Friends Forever that aired on Channel V. He later became a part of a popular tv show on Like OK, Ek Boond Ishq and even featured in a short film named Medium. He made his Bollywood debut with the movie, Dear Zindagi in which he was seen essaying the role of Alia Bhatt’s brother. As he began gaining recognition for his performances, he became a part of a Norwegian movie, What Will People Say. Thereafter, he became a part of Rani Mukherjee’s film, Hichki in which he was seen playing a significant role. He then featured in The Sky is Pink, Ludo and Mismatched that were a huge hit among the audience. Apart from movies and tv series, he also became a part of Akasa Singh’s music video called, Shola.

IMAGE: ROHIT SARAF INSTAGRAM

