Rohit Saraf Reminisces First-ever Audition, Says 'Obviously, I Was Terrible At Acting'

Rohit Saraf, who was last seen in the Netflix anthology series Feels Like Ishq, has become a well-known actor with his back to back appearances in digital shows and films. The actor recently spoke about his first audition at the age of 15 and revealed he was terrible at acting. Read ahead to know more.

Rohit Saraf's first audition

Actor Rohit Saraf recently made several revelations about his career's early years in a chat with Netflix. The actor recalled how he went for an audition for a commercial at the age of 15 in Delhi. He said he was given a script that demanded him to jump off a wall, run around and cross a few hurdles. The Mismatched actor then thought to himself if the casting people had another setup for the challenges mentioned in the script as he was seated in a small room. He soon realised he does not have to perform the tasks. The Ludo actor laughed while recalling his situation and said he was terrible at acting. He also mentioned that he saw the cameraman laughing at his acting skills. Talking about his progressive career, Saraf said he has been taught to accept that he is bad at something to get better at it. He also shared how he would never take his work for granted.

Rohit Saraf films and shows

Rohit Saraf's acting career began with the show Best Friends Forever? in 2012. The actor then made his Bollywood debut with Dear Zindagi, starring Alia Bhatt. Since then, he has acted in several films, including The Sky Is Pink, Hichki, and Ludo. He also starred in the 2020 Netflix show Mismatched opposite Prajakta Koli. The actor was last seen in the Netflix anthology series Feels Like Ishq. He will soon reprise his role of Rishi in the second season of Mismatched.

Rohit Saraf in Netflix Feels Like Ishq

Rohit Saraf starred in the short film Star Host in the anthology series that was released last month. The actor played the role of an ambitious traveller, who lists his home in Mahabaleshwar on a rental site to earn money and go to see the Nothern Lights. Things take a romantic turn when he forms an unlikely connection with his first guest and takes her on dinner and sightseeing.

IMAGE: ROHIT SARAF'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.