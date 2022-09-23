Rohit Saraf Talks About Working With Hrithik Roshan In 'Vikram Vedha'; 'A Dream Come True'

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha is all set to hit theatres next Friday, September 30. The action-thriller comes as the remake of the 2017 Tamil cult film of the same name featuring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The movie also stars Dear Zindagi actor Rohit Saraf, who takes on the role of Hrithik's (Vedha) brother.

Talking about his experience working with the superstar, Rohit said it was nothing less than a dream. He also reflected on the learnings he had on-sets and how it will help him grow in the future. Rohit also heaped praise on the film's directors Pushkar–Gayathri, noting that he felt extremely safe with his character due to their supervision.

Rohit Saraf recalls working with Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Vedha

According to ANI, Rohit said, "I’ve always found Hrithik Sir and the stories about how he prepares for every character he plays, fascinating. And I had the greatest opportunity to witness the giant actually in the process of creating magic."

He added, "So getting the chance to play his brother in Vikram Vedha is nothing short of a dream come true, not to forget the heaps and tonnes I got to share as a co-actor and the impact it has on my growth while working on a project together."

Talking about working under the guidance of Pushkar-Gayatri, who also helmed the original 2017 flick, Rohit added, "I feel so stoked that I could be a part of a film that’s being helmed by the most amazing director duo- Pushkar and Gayatri. As directors, they’re so prepared that I felt extremely safe even though the character I portrayed had all the reasons to make me feel otherwise. I felt that they’ll pick me up even if I fall. There’s no better feeling than that."

Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, S Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment, the movie also stars Radhika Apte in a pivotal role. It will see Hrithik Roshan portraying the role of a fierce gangster Vedha and Saif Ali Khan stepping into the shoes of a cop named Vikram.

(IMAGE: ANI)