Rohit Saraf Tests COVID-19 Positive; Renuka Shahane, Mukti Mohan & Others Send Wishes

Fim actor Rohit Saraf tested positive for COVID-19. Sharing his health update via his social media handle on Wednesday, the actor informed his fans that he is coping well. Rohit Saraf shared a note-post, which stated a few pointers along with a check-mark on each point. It included "wear the mask at all times", "maintain social distancing", "wash hands often", "sanitise regularly" and "stay at home unless shooting".

The note further stated, "Despite the precautions, I have tested Covid Positive. The Virus is right here, let us not forget! Lets NOT slack even for a moment, please. I've been in isolation for the past four days with all the possible symptoms and that's why, I request all of you to please not take this lightly. Take care & Stay Safe (sic)".

Rohit Saraf tests COVID-19 positive

On the other hand, the 24-year-old actor wrote a brief caption to his note-post, which read, "Please stay put unless urgent. I urge y’all to be careful for your own sake and for that of others. / P.s. i am coping well, all things considered. / My team and all the people who were in contact with me in the past 7 days have been informed and they’ve all isolated and tested themselves too". READ | 'Mismatched' shooting location: Filming details of the Prajakta Koli & Rohit Saraf starrer

Within a couple of hours, the comments section of the Mismatched actor flooded with wishes and prayers for his speedy recovery. Shivam Mahadevan, Jonita Gandhi and Mukti Mohan, were a few to name, who wished for his good health. "Get well soon" was a common sight in his post's comments section.

The number of new Covid-19 cases has seen a rise over the past few weeks and Maharashtra saw the worst single-day tally earlier this week. Amid this, a handful of Bollywood celebrities also contracted the virus. Actor Aamir Khan and producer Ramesh Taurani, on Wednesday, informed that they tested COVID-19 positive. Meanwhile, on Monday, actor Kartik Aaryan also tweeted to share that he contracted corona. Earlier, celebs such as Kanika Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, among many others, have recovered from the virus.

(Source: Rohit Saraf IG)

