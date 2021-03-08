Rohit Sharma Shares Adorable Video Of Wife Ritika And Daughter On Women's Day: Watch

From Bollywood to the cricket fraternity, the celebrities are sharing inspiring thoughts on their social media handles on the occasion of International Women's Day. After Indian skipper Virat Kohli shared a picture of his wife and actress Anushka Sharma along with their daughter Vamika, ace skipper Rohit Sharma too had a beautiful surprise for his wife. Celebrating his wife and little daughter, the cricketer took to Instagram and shared a video while giving a glimpse of their shenanigans.

Rohit Sharma shares celebratory video

The video showed his wife Ritika Sajdeh playing with their little daughter. The adorable video documented some playful and joyful moments spent by Ritika with her daughter. The video also showed the cricketer with his mother striking a pose while thanking her for the lessons she taught him during childhood. He captioned the post and explained the importance of these three women in his life that has helped him learn several life lessons. “My women hold a special place in my life. All I am today is mainly because of how I was brought up and then how I was tutored about things in life including my little one. It's high time we realise the value and prominence of women in our lives and respect their presence. #internationalwomensday,” he wrote.

Read: MI IPL Schedule: Will Rohit Sharma And Co. Lose Another Tournament Opening Game?

Read: 'Pant More Than Ready To Fill Dhoni's Shoes,' Says Rohit Sharma As Youngster Slams Century

Yuzvendra Chahal was one of the first people to comment under the post with several heart-shaped emoticons. Apart from Rohit, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli shared a new picture of his actor wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika on the occasion of Women's Day. Feeling blessed to welcome a newborn this year, the skipper wrote, “Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world."

Read: Rohit Sharma Breaks MASSIVE Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri Record In Test Cricket

Read: Rohit Sharma Trumped By DRS Call Off Ben Stokes' Bowling Unfortunately On 49: WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.