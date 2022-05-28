Rohit Shetty Addresses North-South Debate In The Industry; 'No Competition Between Them'

The ongoing North-South debate has been garnering headlines since the start with many actors weighing in on the same. Now, sharing his thoughts on the current debate, filmmaker Rohit Shetty said that both north and south Indian cinema can do well, as there is 'no competition between the two.'

There has been clamour regarding North films vs South films and recently it got intensified with the Twitter rift between Bollywood star Ajay Devgn and Kannada star Kichcha Sudeepa over Hindi being the 'national language' and the success of South films like Pushpa: The Rise, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2.

Rohit Shetty weighs in on the North vs South debate

During a recent promotional event in Mumbai with actor Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty spoke about the impact of south Indian films on Bollywood. As per a report by DNA, Shetty said that the trend of "Bollywood is khatam" (Bollywood is over) is never going to happen, adding, "In the 80s, when VCRs came to the forefront, people said that theatre will go out of business, and Bollywood is finished." He further added that recently with the boom of OTT, people said that Bollywood is finished, but Bollywood will never end.

Rohit Shetty went on to state,

"When you'll check the history, you will learn that South is there since the 60s and 50s. Shashi Kapoor's Pyaar Kiye Jaa was a remake of a south film. In the 80s, when Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna were at their peak, a new boy entered into cinema world, Kamal Haasan sir with Ek Duje Ke Liye, and it was a hit".

Further mentioning the 80s and 90s 'superstar heroines', Shetty stated that Sridevi and Jaya Prada acted in south Indian films before making their debut in Hindi films. He even shed light on the contribution made by South Indian creators to the Hindi film industry.

Rohit Shetty on the work front

On the professional front, Rohit Shetty is currently filming Cirkus, which is scheduled for theatrical release in December 2022. Not only this, but the filmmaker is also busy shooting his upcoming web series, titled Indian Police Force, which stars actor Sidharth Malhotra.

Image: Instagram/@itsrohitshetty