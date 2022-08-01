Rohit Shetty Gives Update On Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Singham 3'; 'biggest Cop Universe Film'

Ajay Devgn will be returning as a no-nonsense vigilante in the third instalment of Rohit Shetty's Singham, prep work for which has already begun. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Shetty informed that work on Singham 3 has commenced, with the shoot expected to start in April next year. The filmmaker mentioned that both he and Ajay are busy with their respective projects at the moment and concluded by teasing Singham 3 as the 'biggest cop universe' film they've made till now.

Rohit Shetty gives update on Ajay Devgn starrer Singham 3

"We have already started working on Singham 3. It has been a long time since I made an out-and-out Singham film. We start the shoot next year in April. Ajay Sir is busy with his commitments and I am also busy with Cirkus. So, by April, we will start Singham 3. It is going to be the biggest cop universe ever that we have made till date," Rohit said.

Rohit also spoke about making multi-starrer films, adding that his actors can pull them off easily as they trust the director's skill set.

"Ajay sir and Akshay sir come from an old school, where they believe in doing multiple hero films. Ranveer has the faith that I will present him in the right way. I never faced the problem in making such cinema, but the young guys should not listen to their managers and start working on two hero films."

He added that big-scale films with multiple heroes are going to work in the near future, and more stars should sign such projects leaving their insecurity behind. "Big scale is what the audience will come and watch," Rohit remarked.

More on Rohit Shetty's work front

Rohit is gearing up for the release of his comedy-drama film Cirkus, which stars Ranveer Singh in a dual role alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. It has been reportedly adapted from Angoor, which was based on Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors. The film is set to hit theatres on December 23, 2022. Rohit also has the Amazon Prime Video project Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra in the pipeline.

