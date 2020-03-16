Is Rohit Shetty Hunting For A New Cop Character To Expand His Police Multiverse?

Bollywood director Rohit Shetty is reportedly planning on expanding his cop universe. Rohit Shetty already has three action-packed cops with Ajay Devgn's Singham, Ranveer Singh's Simmba and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. While he has mentioned that he wants to make a film where all the three cops from his cop franchise come together to fight a common enemy, it has been reported that Rohit Shetty wishes on expanding his multiverse.

ALSO READ: Rohit Shetty Lauds Mumbai Police For Helping Him Shoot 'Sooryavanshi' Across The City

Cop movies in Bollywood

According to reports, after the release of Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty will focus on another edition of the Golmaal film. However, his team of writers have been asked to develop some new police characters to add to his cop multiverse. A source told a leading news daily that the new police characters will have a different personality from Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. The new cop will also hail from a different part in India and will hence, tackle different issues.

ALSO READ: With 'Sooryavanshi' Set To Hit The Big Screens, Here's A Look At Rohit Shetty's Net Worth

Rohit Shetty even has the names of a few actors in mind for the new cop characters. The news daily also reported that as the reference of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi was made in Simmba itself, similarly, the mention of a new cop is likely to be made in Sooryavanshi. This new cop hero will also be a part of his police franchise.

ALSO READ: Rohit Shetty: "People Praise Fast & Furious But Ask Questions On B-town Action Sequences"

The release of the latest film from the cop universe- Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi has been put to a standstill due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. The release date of the film has been shifted to a later date in the month of March itself. The official post talking about postponing the film has been shared by the cast and crew of Sooryavashi on their social media account.

ALSO READ: Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe's Best Action Sequences That Will Blow Your Mind

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.