Rohit Shetty Injured During Shoot In Hyderabad, Rushed To Hospital For Surgery

Bollywood director Rohit Shetty was reportedly injured during his shoot for a web series in Hyderabad today. According to a report by Telly Chakkar, the 'Cirkus' filmmaker was admitted to Kamineni Hospital in Hyderabad.

As per IANS' latest report, Rohit Shetty sustained an injury on his hand and had to undergo minor surgery.

The director was filming his web series 'Indian Police Force' in Hyderabad on Saturday.

According to sources, Rohit Shetty sustained the injury while shooting a car chase sequence. The production team immediately brought him to Kamineni Hospital. A team of doctors performed the surgery, IANS reported.

He was later discharged from the hospital.

