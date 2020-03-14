Rohit Shetty Lesser-known Facts That Will Surprise You; Check Out Trivia

Rohit Shetty is one of the most popular Indian movie directors and producers. Rohit Shetty began his career as an assistant director and since then he has come a long way. Rohit has given many blockbuster hit movies including the likes of Chennai Express, Golmaal film series, Singham series, Simmba, Dilwale, Bol Bachchan and many more. Here is a list of a few facts about Rohit Shetty that will astonish you.

Rohit Shetty Trivia

Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba was Rohit Shetty’s eighth consecutive movie to hit the Rs.100 mark. He is the only director in Bollywood who has achieved this.

Rohit Shetty played the body double of Akshay Kumar in the 1994 drama movie Suhaag which was helmed by Kuku Kohli.

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn have collaborated together 10 times for movies.

Apart from being the host of stunt reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rohit Shetty was also once the judge of Comedy Circus.

Rohit Shetty began his career at a tender of 17 as an assistant director with Kuku Kohli for the movie Phool Aur Kante which starred Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. Later, Rohit Shetty’s first feature movie Zameen also featured Ajay Devgn. Rohit Shetty was 30 years old when his first movie as an independent director was released.

Rohit Shetty’s mother worked as an Assistant director with dad M.B. Shetty for action scenes.

Rohit Shetty’s mother was also a junior artist in movies. She has featured in the song Yeh Reshmi Zulfen in Do Raaste alongside Rajesh Khanna. She also essayed the role of a constable’s wife in the 1994 movie Anth.

Rohit Shetty’s maternal grandmother has acted in the 1972 blockbuster movie Seeta Aur Geeta starring Hema Malini.

