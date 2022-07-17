Rohit Shetty Pens Gratitude Note Following 'KKK12' Success; Ranveer Singh Calls Him 'stud'

Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 opened up to a thunderous response from the audience, with the reality show streaming at top spots across the country. The latest instalment of the stunt-based show went on air on 2 July 2022, with popular television celebrities like Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Aneri Vajani, and Jannat Zubair among others onboard.

The Golmaal filmmaker penned a heartfelt note thanking fans for making KKK 12 top streaming charts. Detailing how the team worked on stunts amid extreme weather conditions, Rohit mentioned he was proud that their hard work has paid off. The host finally 'signed off' from Cape Town, mentioning he'll now be resuming his projects in India. Responding to Shetty's post, Ranveer Singh called him a 'stud'.

Rohit Shetty signs off from Cape Town after KKK 12 shoot, Ranveer Singh reacts

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rohit shared a picture of him walking past Khatron Ke Khiladi sets. In the caption, he wrote, "50 days, 82 stunts And Extreme weather conditions. I can proudly say our hard work has paid off as Khatron Ke Khiladi is already the number one reality show in the country! The credit goes to team Endemol and team Colors. sic)"

The filmmaker continued, "And above all thank you to the viewers for making it the NUMBER ONE REALITY SHOW! Signing off from Cape Town. On my way back to India. Back to CIRKUS. Back to INDIAN POLICE FORCE. BACK TO THE MADNESS… (sic)" Take a look.

Taking to the comments section, Ranveer Singh wrote," Stud," while Varun Sharma also dropped heart emojis on his post. Apart from this, fans showered praises on Shetty by dropping comments like, "The Og Khiladi," "thank you rohit sir for everything," and "real Khiladi," among others. Take a look:

Just days before, Rohit Shetty dropped a video as he celebrated the incredible ratings of Khatron Ke Khiladi, to which Ranveer responded by calling the director," RATINGS KA BAAP."

Ranveer and Rohit Shetty collaborated in the 2018 action-drama film Simmba, which also starred Sara Ali Khan. The duo is now coming together for the comedy-drama Cirkus, which will release in December this year.