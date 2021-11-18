Rohit Shetty Reacts To 'Tip Tip Barsa' Recreation Criticism, Says 'sometimes It Backfires'

Director Rohit Shetty is currently basking in the success of his latest release Sooryavanshi from the cop universe. The film stars Akshay Kumar along with Katrina Kaif in the lead. Apart from the amazing storyline, the soul-stirring songs from the films have also caught the attention of the fans. Akshay Kumar’s iconic song Tip Tip Barsa that has been recreated in Sooryavanshi has disappointed a few fans. Director Rohit Shetty recently addressed the criticism regarding the remixed version.

During his recent interaction with radio host Siddharth Kannan, the Simmba director spoke about the diehard fans of the song who were disappointed after hearing the song. Sharing his thoughts, Rohit said that he feels that the diehard fans who are against remixes are right in their own way. Rohit said that with Aankh Marey as well as Tip Tip, they tried to retain the essence of the original, from the original singers to even the instruments.

Rohit Shetty addresses criticism over 'Tip Tip Barsa' recreation

The actor elucidates on his statement and said that there are times when his recreation backfires. He shared that Tip Tip Barsa is one of the cult songs and he agrees to the fact that sometimes it can go wrong as well. But he also knows the fact that the new generation is more to recreation and it's like a revival of the song. Rohit said that if people from the earlier generation are unhappy with the remix, they are not wrong, but those who appreciate the song are not wrong either.

The new version of the song Tip Tip Barsa is picturised between Akshay and Katrina. It takes place at a deserted amusement park in a flashback sequence. Akshay and Katrina’s version got love from celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu, and Manish Malhotra. In fact, Raveena Tandon, who featured in the old version of the song with Akshay, also praised the recreated version and showered her love on the same.

The film follows the story of Mumbai's Anti-Terrorism Squad chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi (Kumar), who stops a deadly terror attack on the city. It also stars Katrina Kaif and features Devgn and Singh in extended cameos. The film was originally planned to be released in March 2020 but was delayed indefinitely after cinema halls shut following the nationwide lockdown.

