Rohit Shetty Says 'Golmaal 5' Will Happen; 'its Something That Can Never End'

After taking the cop franchise a notch higher with Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty is all set to delve into the comedy genre with the upcoming instalment of Golmaal. The comedy franchise, which began with the 2006 Ajay Devgn starrer, has received an overwhelming response from the audiences, with its subsequent instalments Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, and Golmaal Again becoming classic masala entertainers.

According to a report by Bollywood Life, the director has confirmed that 'Golmaal 5' will happen. Rohit Shetty is currently gearing up for the comedy flick Cirkus, which stars Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde as leads.

Rohit Shetty confirms Golmaal 5

The director not only confirmed the latest instalment in the Golmaal franchise but also quipped that the comedy series is 'something that can never end'. He further iterated that the last two years have gone by due to COVID-19 related delays as well as the release of Sooryavanshi, hinting that it's time for makers to gear up for this project. Fans are now curious to know who'll join the ensemble cast after actors like Tabu and Parineeti Chopra made remarkable entries in the latest instalments.

In another collaboration between Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn, Singham 3 is also in the pipeline. According to PTI reports, the director spilt beans on the project, noting that it won't start rolling until late 2022. "We have a basic idea of what the story will be, because it continues from where 'Sooryavanshi' left." he further quipped.

After the trailblazing success of Sooryavanshi, fans are highly anticipating another high octane action film, however, Singham 3 will take almost a year to go on floors. "Ajay sir already has a backlog because of the pandemic. So we are not starting shooting the film till next year's end. I can understand because of 'Sooryavanshi' euphoria, people want 'Singham', but technically, we won't be releasing the film till 2023," he added.

As of now, the director is embroiled in filming Cirkus, whose last schedule will be shot in Ooty in December. According to Pinkvilla reports, he is also collaborating with Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra for a cop-based web series.

